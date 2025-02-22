Fabian Hurzeler has one 'regret' after Brighton thrash relegation-threatened Southampton

Fabian Hurzeler said he has one regret' after Brighton thrashed relegation-threatened Southampton in the Premier League.

Joao Pedro, Georginio Rutter, Kaoru Mitoma and Jack Hinshelwood all got on the scoresheet as Brighton won 4-0 at St Mary’s Stadium and earned their third successive win in all competitions.

Hurzeler came under fire after his team were beaten 7-0 by Nottingham Forest in their last away game but his team has responded emphatically to adversity.

Asked if this comprehensive win, following a league and cup double over Chelsea, was exactly what he wanted, the 31-year-old said: “You can never expect to win 4-0 but overall we're very happy with the performance.

Fabian Hurzeler celebrates with Yankuba Minteh, in front of the travelling Brighton fans, after the 4-0 win at relegation-threatened Southampton. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"I think the key today was to defend in a quite compact way, to be very sharp for the second ball, to win your personal duels, and we did it.

"There were some phases where we struggled a little bit with the second ball in the midfield but in general I was happy with the performance.”

The Seagulls had chances to win by a scoreline in the double figures. Yankuba Minteh missed two huge chances, in particular, and the 20-year-old was visibly frustrated with himself.

Carlos Baleba was also denied by two brilliant Aaron Ramsdale saves.

Hurzeler said: “I think that's the only thing, what we can really regret today is that we didn't score more goals.

"There were a lot of chances, I think Ramsdale had an outstanding performance today, he made several really, really good saves.

“Hopefully we keep this momentum and we try to create chances and hopefully we can score more goals and use the chances in a more effective way the next time.”