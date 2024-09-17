Fabian Hurzeler issues Joao Pedro and Mats Wieffer fitness updates ahead of Wolves

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler has a decision to make on Joao Pedro ahead of Wolves

Joao Pedro remains a fitness doubt for Brighton ahead of their Carabao Cup third round clash against Wolves at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday.

Pedro, who has two goals from three Premier League games so far this term, missed the 0-0 draw against Ipswich Town last Saturday due to a “slight knock”.

The Brazil striker had been on international duty and last Wednesday played in their World Cup qualifier against Paraguay in Asunción. The 22-year-old then had a 16-hour long-haul flight back to the UK and was deemed unfit to play against Ipswich.

“We have to see if he is fully fit and we don't want to take risk,” said Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler ahead of the clash against Gary O’Neil’s Wolves. “Let's see the training and see if he can play or not.”

One player set to feature is striker Evan Ferguson, who is in line for his first start under Hurzeler. Ferguson was introduced as a second half substitute against the Tractor Boys as he continues to regain full fitness following a foot injury.

"He does not have to show me,” said Hurzeler. “I know what his potential is. He is a great finisher in the box and has the whole package. It is important he integrates to our style of play in possession and out of possession. I think he is [Desperate to play].”