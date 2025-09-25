Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has a few selection head scratchers ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Chelsea.

The Seagulls have had a patchy start to the league campaign as they are 14th, with five points from five matches. Last Saturday they let slip a two-goal lead against Tottenham as they drew 2-2 at the Amex Stadium.

Hurzeler's men are though just three points behind Enzo Maresca's sixth placed Chelsea and a positive result at Stamford Bridge would be a huge boost for Albion.

Brighton will likely be up against a number of their former players as Moises Caicedo and Joao Pedro will hope to recover from "minor injuries" and goalkeeper Rob Sanchez is available as he served his one-match suspension for his red card at Manchester United last week. Marc Cucurella will also likely feature for the Blues.

Diego Gomez will hope to start for Brighton after his remarkable four-goal performance in the 6-0 Carabao Cup win at Barnsley on Tuesday and Hurzeler also has to make a decision on out-of-sorts midfielder Carlos Baleba.

Here's how the Seagulls could line-up for this one...

1 . Brighton midfielder Diego Gomez will hope to start at Chelsea after his four-goal display | Getty Images

2 . Bart Verbruggen - GK The Dutchman will likely be back in the team as Jason Steele played the Carabao Cup match. Couldn't blame him for either goal against Tottenham. | Getty Images

3 . Mats Wieffer - RB Played the final minutes against Spurs following a knee injury and will hope to take the right back slot at Chelsea | Getty Images