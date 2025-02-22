Fabian Hurzeler names the one 'outstanding' Southampton player after Brighton's 4-0 win

Brighton move up to eighth in the Premier League after a convincing win at Southampton

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler said Brighton should have scored more after their comfortable 4-0 win at basement club Southampton.

The Seagulls made it three wins in a row as they cruised at St Mary’s to climb to eighth place in the Premier League and keep their European ambitions on track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goals from the excellent Joao Pedro, Georginio Rutter, Kaoru Mitoma and Jack Hinshelwood were more than enough to condemn the Saints to a 21st defeat of the season and leave them on just nine points, two fewer than Derby’s record low total from the 2007/8 season.

Jan Bednarek of Southampton is substituted due to injury and gives his captains arm band to Aaron Ramsdale during the Premier League defeat to Brighton

Saints goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale however produced some good saves and prevented it the scoreline from looking even worse.

“The only thing that we can really regret today is that we didn’t score more goals,” said Hurzeler. “There were a lot of chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think Ramsdale had an outstanding performance. He made several really, really good saves and hopefully we keep this momentum and try to create chance by chance.

“Hopefully we can score more goals in a more effective way.”

Brighton were quickly on top, with Pedro and Rutter causing Saints plenty of problems.

Carlos Baleba came close to opening the scoring when his free-kick cannoned off the wall and looped up on to the roof of the net before Mitoma missed a great chance at the far post after being found by Hinshelwood’s deep cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seagulls were not to be denied for long and hesitation in the Saints defence was pounced upon by Joao Pedro who coolly scooped the ball over the advancing Ramsdale to give Fabian Hurzeler’s side a deserved lead.

Southampton were struggling to break into the final third but Brazilian left-back Welington did force Bart Verbruggen to claw the ball over the bar with a curling shot from the edge of the area in a rare home attack.

Southampton thought they had equalised at the start of the second half when Cameron Archer neatly finished off a clever pass from Mateus Fernandes. Archer was flagged offside and VAR concurred, much to Ivan Juric’s frustration.

The Croatian boss was left even more red-faced when Brighton made it 2-0. Joe Aribo was adamant that he had been fouled by Rutter in the build-up but Darren Bond waved away the protests and Yankuba Minteh was left with the simple task of rolling the ball across the six-yard box for Rutter to prod home his fifth league goal of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game as a contest was over but Brighton had plenty of chances to add to their tally. Minteh had the goal at his mercy as he cut inside from the left but Ramsdale scrambled back to get a hand to his weak effort and Kyle Walker-Peters completed the clearance.

It was just a temporary reprieve as another brilliant touch from Joao Pedro sent Mitoma clear and the Japanese forward coolly dinked the ball over Ramsdale to score his fifth goal in seven games and cue a mass exodus in the home stands.

Those who had remained saw Brighton add a simple fourth as Brajan Gruda’s corner fell to the unmarked Hinselwood at the far post from where the 19-year-old scored his second goal of the campaign.

For you next Albion read: Brighton and Hove Albion player ratings: One 9 and plenty of 8s as Albion thrash sorry Southampton