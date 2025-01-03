Fabian Hurzeler reacts to Carlos Baleba question and spots a new 'beast' ahead of Arsenal
Fabian Hurzeler believes midfielder Carlos Baleba can reach even greater heights this season if he stays “humble and grounded.”
Baleba, 20, has been a key man in the midfield this term and has had a string of midfield partners due to injuries. The £23m signing from Lille has been a reliable presence as the likes of James Milner, Mats Wieffer, Matt O’Riley, Ferdi Kadioglu and Jack Hinshelwood have all missed extended periods of action.
Baleba, who has shown greater maturity and discipline in recent performances against Brentford and Aston Villa, is now expected to play a telling role as Albion prepare to face Arsenal at the Amex Stadium this Saturday.
“This is the first season he has played regularly,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World. “It is a big change for a young player to be playing most of the time. That is a big development in his profile.
"He tries to adapt and he tries to improve. At some moments he is still not really alive, he switches off and then we have to help him.
"But generally he has had a big impact so far and he brings a physicality and a good balance between the defence and controlling the game in possession. He can score goals, he can defend goals. “He has a bright future if he stays grounded and humble with this work ethic.”
Brighton, who are 10th and winless in their last seven, have added once again to their midfield this January with the £12m arrival of Diego Gomez from Inter Miami. Hurzeler described the Paraguay international as “a beast” but admits the Arsenal match will arrive to soon for him.
"When I saw him running – he was running during our training sessions – I saw a beast,” said Hurzeler. “He is unbelievable how intense he can play football and he proved it in the MLS.
“Of course it is a different league, different profile. But in the end it is exactly that what we want to have – physicality.
We needed this physicality. When you look also back at the game against Villa, they are one of the most physical teams in the league and we have to be able to go against them.
“To win our personal duels, also with physicality. I think it is a main point. That is why we are really happy that he brings us this attitude, this physicality and I am sure he will also improve as a soccer player. So I am really looking forward to working with him.”
