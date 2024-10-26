Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton boss backs Mats Wieffer after error against Wolves

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler insists he will support midfielder Mats Wieffer after his error led to a Wolves equaliser during the 2-2 draw at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton were leading 2-0 thanks to goals from Danny Welbeck and substitute Evan Ferguson but the visitors – who are still searching for their first win this season – hit back thanks to late strikes from Rayan Aït-Nouri and Matheus Cunha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vital moment arrived in the 93rd minute as the Seagulls pushed forward for a killer third. Substitute Wieffer was in possession as Brighton had a four-on-one attack but somehow Wieffer’s loose pass managed to pick out the only defender and Wolves promptly broke forward and equalised.

Brighton midfielder Mats Wieffer reacts on the final whistle after the 2-2 draw against Wolves

“I have not spoke to him yet,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World after the match. “He will be disappointed and he should be. In these moments you show your character and he will grow as a person.

"Failure is good. He will get over it and lift himself up. I am sure of that because he is a great character and we will help him. I think he will need help but he will grow from the mistake and will be disappointed.”

The German head coach was also disappointed with how Brighton managed the game after going 2-0 up and said his his team “failed in their development” and showed a “lack of maturity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the end we lost two points,” the German said. “We failed today in our development and we were not mature or professional enough to win this game.

"We have to learn quick from this. Games like this, you cannot win in a beautiful way. You have to do it in an ugly way. We were too passive, we were not ruthless enough in defending the set pieces.

"We had a big chance to go for the third. We missed this and we were punished. We did not act professional. This team is young, with potential but these moments show we have to learn.”

The points keeps Brighton fifth in the Premier League and they are next in action against Liverpool on Wednesday night at the Amex Stadium in the Carabao Cup.