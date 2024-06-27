Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Union SG manager Alexander Blessin has been confirmed as the new head coach of St Pauli.

Blessin, 51, will replace St Pauli’s previous manager Fabian Hurzeler, who joined Brighton last month on a three-year contract.

Hurzeler impressed at St Pauli and guided the Hamburg-based club from a relegation battle in Bundesliga2 to the title and promotion the following season. The 31-year-old German will become the youngest permanent manager in Premier League history.

Blessin spent last season in charge of Belgium's Union SG, where Brighton chairman Tony Bloom was until very recently the majority owner. Blessin helped them to first place in the regular season of Jupiler Pro League and also guided SG to the Belgian Cup and scooped the Jupiler Pro League Coach of the Season award.

The former VfB Stuttgart and Hoffenheim player said: “St. Pauli has an incredible appeal in Germany, but also internationally. The club stands for clear values ​​and ambitious work in professional sport. It's therefore a great task to coach the club in the Bundesliga after a long time in the second division.”