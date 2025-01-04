Fabian Hurzeler reveals talks with Yankuba Minteh after recent frustration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

all the latest team news for Brighton ahead of the Premier League clash against Arsenal

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler insists Yankuba Minteh is in a “good place” despite just one start in the last 12 matches.

Minteh, who joined from Newcastle last summer for around £30m looked electric in pre-season but has struggled to transfer that to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old Gambia international has shown glimpses of his potential from just six starts in total this term and has two goals and one assist so far.

Yankuba Minteh of Brighton & Hove Albion has struggled for starts in the Premier League of late

He also sustained a knee injury while on international duty and missed five consecutive games straight after his goal scoring display against Tottenham.

“I had a conversation with him the day before the game [against Villa] and I said he is in a good place,” said Hurzeler in his pre-Arsenal press conference.

“He should continue his work on the training pitch. That he should continue having an impact on our game. I think especially the games where he started as a sub, he had a great impact on our game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He created chances, he was a danger for the opponent. We have to work and have to help him improve on the small details. Getting more assists and goals out of his actions.

“But in general I am happy with his work ethic, I am happy with his development. We should not forget how young he is and it is also like a very different culture from where he came from.

“That is why it is important to be patient with him. It is important to give him the environment where he can improve and then I am sure he will be a very important player for us, also in the future.”

Brighton go into the Arsenal match winless in seven matches and Hurzeler understands why some fans are frustrated and criticising his management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to implement a winning culture. We want a club with high expectations on ourselves,” said the German. “A club with ambition that’s why it’s fine the supporters are frustrated at the moment and they should be frustrated.

"Frustrated with my work because at the moment it’s not good enough when we see the results, therefore I am always the most critical of myself and I always reflect myself and try to improve.

"Try to bring back the results. That’s my job, my responsibility, that’s why it’s absolutely fine for me that we have this expectation.

"I try to implement them and I want that they are here, I want that we are frustrated when we don’t get the results and that we are where we don’t want to be. That’s the pressure I have to deal with and it’s a privilege.”