Fabian Hurzeler sends short message as Brighton transfer confirmed

Greek forward Charalampos Kostoulas has signed for Brighton

Brighton have agreed a deal to sign Greece Under-21 international Charalampos Kostoulas, who will join the Premier League club from Olympiacos on July 1.

The 18-year-old will sign a five-year deal with Brighton, the club announced.

Brighton coach Fabian Hurzeler said: “Charalampos is an outstanding young player and we’re delighted he is coming to Brighton.

“He wants to play in the Premier League and we are excited about what he can bring to the team.

“He will give us different attacking options and we’re looking forward to helping him adapt to his new environment.”

Kostoulas was part of the Olympiacos side that completed a league and cup double last season, scoring seven goals with two assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.

Kostoulas is the third signing announced by Brighton this summer, following on from Sunderland winger Tom Watson and South Korean teenager Yun Do-young.

He is the second Greek teenager to join the club this year after 19-year-old Stefanos Tzimas signed in January, before spending the rest of last season on loan with Nurnberg in Bundesliga II.