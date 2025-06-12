Fabian Hurzeler sends short message as Brighton transfer confirmed

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 12th Jun 2025, 21:02 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 21:12 BST
Greek forward Charalampos Kostoulas has signed for Brightonplaceholder image
Greek forward Charalampos Kostoulas has signed for Brighton
Brighton and Hove Albion transfer news

Brighton have agreed a deal to sign Greece Under-21 international Charalampos Kostoulas, who will join the Premier League club from Olympiacos on July 1.

The 18-year-old will sign a five-year deal with Brighton, the club announced.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brighton coach Fabian Hurzeler said: “Charalampos is an outstanding young player and we’re delighted he is coming to Brighton.

“He wants to play in the Premier League and we are excited about what he can bring to the team.

“He will give us different attacking options and we’re looking forward to helping him adapt to his new environment.”

Kostoulas was part of the Olympiacos side that completed a league and cup double last season, scoring seven goals with two assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kostoulas is the third signing announced by Brighton this summer, following on from Sunderland winger Tom Watson and South Korean teenager Yun Do-young.

He is the second Greek teenager to join the club this year after 19-year-old Stefanos Tzimas signed in January, before spending the rest of last season on loan with Nurnberg in Bundesliga II.

Related topics:Fabian HurzelerBrightonTom WatsonGreecePremier LeagueOlympiacosSunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice