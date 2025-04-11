Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton starting XI and substitutes to face Leicester City predicted - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion will hope to kick start their European hopes against relegation bound Leicester City at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.
Albion have slipped to ninth in the Premier League after a run of three consecutive defeats in all competitions.
Fabian Hurzeler has demanded a “challengers mentality” for their clash against Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Leicester, who are second from bottom in the table.
"We cannot go into this thinking we are the best team and we will win. We have to fight for everything and win our duels,” said the German head coach.
Hurzeler also has a number of injury concerns to contend with, including Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma, who is a doubt with a heel issue.
Here's how Brighton could line-up for this one:
