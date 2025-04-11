Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler rallies the troops in trainingBrighton boss Fabian Hurzeler rallies the troops in training
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler rallies the troops in training

Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton starting XI and substitutes to face Leicester City predicted - gallery

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 11th Apr 2025, 11:56 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 12:23 BST
Brighton’s likely XI to face Leicester City at the Amex Stadium this Saturday

Brighton and Hove Albion will hope to kick start their European hopes against relegation bound Leicester City at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Albion have slipped to ninth in the Premier League after a run of three consecutive defeats in all competitions.

Fabian Hurzeler has demanded a “challengers mentality” for their clash against Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Leicester, who are second from bottom in the table.

"We cannot go into this thinking we are the best team and we will win. We have to fight for everything and win our duels,” said the German head coach.

Hurzeler also has a number of injury concerns to contend with, including Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma, who is a doubt with a heel issue.

Here's how Brighton could line-up for this one:

The Dutch stopper has shipped five goals in the last two Premier League matches and will hope for a clean sheet against the Foxes

1. Bart Verbruggen - GK

The Dutch stopper has shipped five goals in the last two Premier League matches and will hope for a clean sheet against the Foxes Photo: BHAFC

The versatile 19-year-old is expected to feature at RB once again at Lamptey and Veltman continue to struggle with ankle injuries

2. Jack Hinshelwood - RB

The versatile 19-year-old is expected to feature at RB once again at Lamptey and Veltman continue to struggle with ankle injuries Photo: Steve Bardens

The skipper has not always been in his best physical shape this term but will hope to play a key role between now and the end of the season

3. Lewis Dunk - CB

The skipper has not always been in his best physical shape this term but will hope to play a key role between now and the end of the season Photo: BHAFC

The £8m January signing from Derby County is expected to get his first Premier League start against Leicester

4. Eiran Cashin - CB

The £8m January signing from Derby County is expected to get his first Premier League start against Leicester Photo: BHAFC

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BrightonFabian HurzelerLeicester CityAmex StadiumAlbionRuud van NistelrooyPremier League
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice