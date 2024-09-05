All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and West Ham transfer target Mats Hummels has completed a move to Serie A club Roma.

Hummels, 35, left Borussia Dortmund last summer and the experienced German international attracted interest from numerous clubs, including Premier League rivals Brighton and West Ham.

The former Bayern Munich star and 2014 World Cup winner was wanted by Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler to add greater experience to the Albion rear guard.

Hurzeler said: “We have mutual respect and had good conversations, and at the end of the day, the player has to decide whether he can commit to the club 100 percent.

"I have a connection with the Hummels family for quite some time, which started back during my time at Bayern Munich. So the foundation is always there when I deal with the Hummels family."

Roma however were successful in their pursuit and Hummels reportedly signed a deal with the Serie A club until 2025, worth almost £2m per year, plus bonuses.

Despite missing out on the German, Brighton have looked pretty good defensively so far this season. They have conceded twice in their first three Premier League matches, having beaten Everton 3-0, Manchester United 2-1, and a 1-1 draw at Arsenal.

Skipper Lewis Dunk remains their most experienced defender, alongside emerging Dutch talent Jan Paul van Hecke. Hurzeler also has the experienced and versatile Joel Veltman, while centre backs Adam Webster and Igor Julio are pushing for game time.

Brighton also hope to have full backs Tariq Lamptey and Pervis Estupinan fully fit and available after the international break after their struggles with injuries. Estupinan returned to Premier League action as a late substitute against Arsenal, having missed almost five months following ankle surgery.

Lamptey is yet to feature in the league this term as the former Chelsea man picked up an unspecified injury in pre-season. Lamptey did however play 80 minutes last week against League One Crawley Town in a 4-0 Carabao Cup win.