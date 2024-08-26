Fabian Hurzeler’s predicted Brighton XI v Crawley Town as Georginio Rutter call made after massive summer spend: photo

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler is expected to make numerous changes for tomorrow's Carabao Cup round two clash against Crawley Town at the Amex Stadium.
The Seagulls have won both of the Premier League matches so far this season, with last Saturday's 2-1 win against Manchester United adding to the 3-0 win at Everton on the opening day of the season. This Saturday it does not get any easier as they go to the Emirates to face Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.
It's encouraging start for Hurzeler but the German head coach anticipates a tough test against Scott Lindsey's League One Crawley Town. It could be a chance for new signings Georginio Rutter and Brajan Gruda to get some minutes, as well as some of the fringe players and those returning from injury.
Here’s how Albion could line-up for this one:
