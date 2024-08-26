Fabian Hurzeler’s predicted Brighton XI v Crawley Town as Georginio Rutter call made after massive summer spend: photo

By Derren Howard
Published 26th Aug 2024, 10:09 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2024, 10:40 BST
All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Carabao Cup

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler is expected to make numerous changes for tomorrow's Carabao Cup round two clash against Crawley Town at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls have won both of the Premier League matches so far this season, with last Saturday's 2-1 win against Manchester United adding to the 3-0 win at Everton on the opening day of the season. This Saturday it does not get any easier as they go to the Emirates to face Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

It's encouraging start for Hurzeler but the German head coach anticipates a tough test against Scott Lindsey's League One Crawley Town. It could be a chance for new signings Georginio Rutter and Brajan Gruda to get some minutes, as well as some of the fringe players and those returning from injury.

Here’s how Albion could line-up for this one:

Fabian Hurzeler of Brighton & Hove Albion has enjoyed two wins from two in the Premier League ahead of the Carabao Cup clash at Crawley Town

1.

Fabian Hurzeler of Brighton & Hove Albion has enjoyed two wins from two in the Premier League ahead of the Carabao Cup clash at Crawley Town Photo: Eddie Keogh

The talented goalkeeper has played understudy to Jason Steele so far this season as Bart Verbruggen remains injured. Could be between the sticks for the Crawley match.

2. Carl Rushworth - GK

The talented goalkeeper has played understudy to Jason Steele so far this season as Bart Verbruggen remains injured. Could be between the sticks for the Crawley match. Photo: Bryn Lennon

The flying full back has not featured since the first pre-season match in Japan. He was in the matchday squad for the United game and could be good to go for this one.

3. Tariq Lamptey - RB

The flying full back has not featured since the first pre-season match in Japan. He was in the matchday squad for the United game and could be good to go for this one. Photo: Masashi Hara

The reliable centre back has been behind Dunk and Van Hecke in the pecking order and should get a run-out and perhaps captain the team for this one

4. Adam Webster - CB

The reliable centre back has been behind Dunk and Van Hecke in the pecking order and should get a run-out and perhaps captain the team for this one Photo: Warren Little

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Fabian HurzelerCrawley TownAmex StadiumPremier LeagueManchester UnitedEvertonEmirates

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.