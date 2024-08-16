Fabian Hurzeler’s predicted Brighton XI v Everton as huge Billy Gilmour call made after summer spend: photos

Published 16th Aug 2024
Updated 16th Aug 2024, 11:12 BST
All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion will start their Premier League campaign at Everton this Saturday.

It will be Seagulls' boss Fabian Hurzeler's first competitive match in charge since joining from St Pauli during the summer. The 31-year-old will become the youngest ever permanent manager in Premier League history and he has some key decisions to make after a transfer spend of more than £150m this window. Hurzeler also has a big call to make on Billy Gilmour who continue to be linked with Naples. “I’m very excited," said the German. "The first game is when it starts, when it is about winning three points. We have a challenge ahead of us and we are trying to push our limits." Here's how Albion could line-up at Everton...

Fabian Hürzeler, coach of Brighton, has some big calls to make ahead of his first Premier League match in charge at Everton

Fabian Hürzeler, coach of Brighton, has some big calls to make ahead of his first Premier League match in charge at Everton Photo: Masashi Hara

The experienced stopper is expected to start between the sticks as Bart Verbruggen is side-lined with an unspecified injury

2. Jason Steele - GK

The experienced stopper is expected to start between the sticks as Bart Verbruggen is side-lined with an unspecified injury Photo: Masashi Hara

Played regularly in pre-season and will likely start ahead of Tariq Lamptey who has missed the last few friendlies

3. Joel Veltman - RB

Played regularly in pre-season and will likely start ahead of Tariq Lamptey who has missed the last few friendlies Photo: Warren Little

The skipper played his first pre-season match in the 4-0 win against Villarreal last Saturday and looks ready for the new season

4. Lewis Dunk - CB

The skipper played his first pre-season match in the 4-0 win against Villarreal last Saturday and looks ready for the new season Photo: George Wood

Related topics:Fabian HurzelerBilly GilmourEvertonPremier LeagueSeagullsAlbion

