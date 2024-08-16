It will be Seagulls' boss Fabian Hurzeler's first competitive match in charge since joining from St Pauli during the summer. The 31-year-old will become the youngest ever permanent manager in Premier League history and he has some key decisions to make after a transfer spend of more than £150m this window. Hurzeler also has a big call to make on Billy Gilmour who continue to be linked with Naples. “I’m very excited," said the German. "The first game is when it starts, when it is about winning three points. We have a challenge ahead of us and we are trying to push our limits." Here's how Albion could line-up at Everton...