Fabian Hurzeler’s predicted Brighton XI vs Ipswich Town amid major Joao Pedro question mark

The Seagulls , who have seven points from their first three league matches, have a number of injury concerns alongside players jetting back from international duty from all corners of the globe.

Defender Joel Veltman, midfielders James Milner, Mats Wieffer, Ferdi Kadıoğlu and striker Evan Ferguson are all injury concerns, while first team regulars Pervis Estupian, Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Yankuba Minteh and Kaoru Mitoma face long flights back to the UK after representing their countries. Pedro’s schedule is cause for the most concern as the in-form striker represents Brazil in their World Cup qualifier against Paraguay in Asuncion on Wednesday at 1.30am UK time. The 16-hour flight back from Paraguay on Thursday is not the ideal preparation for Saturday’s showdown. Paraguay’s Enciso has the same issue.