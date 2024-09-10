Manager Fabian Hurzeler will assess his squad following the international breakplaceholder image
Manager Fabian Hurzeler will assess his squad following the international break

Fabian Hurzeler’s predicted Brighton XI vs Ipswich Town amid major Joao Pedro question mark

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 10th Sep 2024, 17:04 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 17:33 BST
All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler faces a number of selection dilemmas ahead of their Premier League clash with Ipswich Town at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The Seagulls, who have seven points from their first three league matches, have a number of injury concerns alongside players jetting back from international duty from all corners of the globe.

Defender Joel Veltman, midfielders James Milner, Mats Wieffer, Ferdi Kadıoğlu and striker Evan Ferguson are all injury concerns, while first team regulars Pervis Estupian, Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Yankuba Minteh and Kaoru Mitoma face long flights back to the UK after representing their countries. Pedro’s schedule is cause for the most concern as the in-form striker represents Brazil in their World Cup qualifier against Paraguay in Asuncion on Wednesday at 1.30am UK time. The 16-hour flight back from Paraguay on Thursday is not the ideal preparation for Saturday’s showdown. Paraguay’s Enciso has the same issue.

Here’s how Hurzeler’s Brighton could line-up to face Kieran McKenna’s newly-promoted Ipswich.

The Dutch No 1 impressed on his return from injury at Arsenal and will likely be between the sticks against Ipswich

1. Bart Verbruggen - GK

The Dutch No 1 impressed on his return from injury at Arsenal and will likely be between the sticks against Ipswich Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

The Dutchman will hope to recover in time from a thigh injury sustained against Arsenal. If not, Tariq Lamptey could come in for his first start of the season

2. Joel Veltman - RB

The Dutchman will hope to recover in time from a thigh injury sustained against Arsenal. If not, Tariq Lamptey could come in for his first start of the season Photo: BENJAMIN CREMEL

The skipper will lead the team out against Ipswich

3. Lewis Dunk - CB

The skipper will lead the team out against Ipswich Photo: Ryan Pierse

Very impressive so far this season and impossible to drop on current form

4. Jan Paul van Hecke - CB

Very impressive so far this season and impossible to drop on current form Photo: BENJAMIN CREMEL

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Fabian HurzelerIpswich TownSeagullsPremier LeagueJoel VeltmanAmex Stadium
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice