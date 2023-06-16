Caicedo is a player very much in demand and Chelsea appear to be top of the list for the £100m rated midfielder. Brighton are said to want a Declan Rice type figure for the Ecuador international, who was a key man in helping the Seagulls reach the Europa League last season.

Caicedo, 21, wanted to leave Brighton in the previous transfer window but the Seagulls rejected a £70m bid from Arsenal. Newcastle, Man United, Manchester City and Arsenal were all said to be tracking the situation this summer but it now appears Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea are the favourites.

The Blues are determined to bolster their midfield and see Caicedo as the perfect replacement for N'Golo Kanté, who is set to move to Saudi Arabia and Mason Mount who could be heading for Manchester United. Croatian Mateo Kovacic could also exit Stamford Bridge this summer with champions Man City reportedly keen.

Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion is wanted by Premier League rivals Chelsea

Brighton however are determined to maximise their profit and it has been reported the club want £100m for a player they signed for around £4m in 2021. Caicedo is contracted with Albion until June 2027 and it is believed the club do have an option for a further year.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, tweeted: "Talks between Chelsea and Brighton for Moisés Caicedo will start next week, as the conversation on personal terms is very advanced — close to being agreed as revealed yesterday. For sure, Caicedo will leave Brighton this summer."

Former Chelsea star Glen Johnson added: “If Mateo, Mason and N'Golo all leave this summer, then it will leave a big void for the other midfielders to fill. If Chelsea can sign Moisés from Brighton, then he alongside Enzo Fernández could be a very good pairing and both players could have big futures at Chelsea.”

It’s a tricky transfer window for Albion as last week they lost World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister who moved to Liverpool for an initial reported fee of £35m – with add-ons that could take the total fee to around £50m.

Brighton are hoping to improve their squad as they prepare for Europa League football next season. They have so far added Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro who signed from Watford for a club record £30m, while veteran James Milner joined on a free transfer from Liverpool.