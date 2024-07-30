Fabrizio Romano confirms latest Brighton exit as ‘deal agreed’ after painful transfer decision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion are set to part company with one of their legends from their Premier League era.

Pascal Gross joined Brighton in 2017 for a bargain £2m from FC Ingolstadt 04 and was one of the club’s first signings following their promotion to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Germany international midfielder went on to make 261 for the Seagulls and scored 32 goals, with a remarkable 52 assists. Last season the versatile performer excelled under previous head coach Roberto De Zerbi and was voted the club’s player of the year and was called up for the Germany national team for the first time.

Pascal Gross is set to leave Brighton and join Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund

Brighton offered Gross a new contract but the 33-year-old – who has one-year remaining on his current deal – was keen to return to Germany for professional and family reasons. Gross had offers from Bundesliga clubs Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt and it appears Dortmund have won the race and are set to conclude an £8m deal with Brighton.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Pascal Groß to Borussia Dortmund, here we go! Deal agreed for 33 year old midfielder to join BVB.

“Documents now ready between Brighton and BVB, set to be signed in 24/48h. #BHAFC to receive initial fee around €7m plus add-ons.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking last week, Brighton chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber, said: “Pascal has been a fantastic servant to this club. From the day we opened our account in the Premier League. Up until last season, he was still scoring goals, assisting goals, getting into the German national squad and getting into the squad for the Euros.