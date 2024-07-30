Fabrizio Romano confirms latest Brighton exit as ‘deal agreed’ after painful transfer decision
Brighton and Hove Albion are set to part company with one of their legends from their Premier League era.
Pascal Gross joined Brighton in 2017 for a bargain £2m from FC Ingolstadt 04 and was one of the club’s first signings following their promotion to the Premier League.
The Germany international midfielder went on to make 261 for the Seagulls and scored 32 goals, with a remarkable 52 assists. Last season the versatile performer excelled under previous head coach Roberto De Zerbi and was voted the club’s player of the year and was called up for the Germany national team for the first time.
Brighton offered Gross a new contract but the 33-year-old – who has one-year remaining on his current deal – was keen to return to Germany for professional and family reasons. Gross had offers from Bundesliga clubs Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt and it appears Dortmund have won the race and are set to conclude an £8m deal with Brighton.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Pascal Groß to Borussia Dortmund, here we go! Deal agreed for 33 year old midfielder to join BVB.
“Documents now ready between Brighton and BVB, set to be signed in 24/48h. #BHAFC to receive initial fee around €7m plus add-ons.”
Speaking last week, Brighton chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber, said: “Pascal has been a fantastic servant to this club. From the day we opened our account in the Premier League. Up until last season, he was still scoring goals, assisting goals, getting into the German national squad and getting into the squad for the Euros.
“Obviously, we'd love to keep him. We're also mindful of the stage that he is in, in his career and the opportunity that Dortmund might provide for him.”
