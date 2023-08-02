Colwill, 21, was highly impressive while on loan at Brighton last season and the Seagulls did all they could to make the arrangement permanent. Albion reportedly made two bids of £30m and then £40m for the England under-21 international but both were rejected by Chelsea. Liverpool and Tottenham were also tracking the situation.

New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is however a huge fan of Colwill's talents and believes the centre back can play a vital role in the rebuild at Stamford Bridge.

Brighton thought they had extra leverage for the deal as they were keen to use Colwill as a part exchange for Moises Caicedo – who remains very much on Chelsea's wanted list. But that plan has since been scuppered as Cowill has reportedly agreed a new six-year contract with Chelsea.

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill impressed in the Premier League while on loan with Brighton

Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano posted: "Levi Colwill has signed new long term Chelsea deal valid until June 2029, as expected. Colwill agreed new deal on Monday and documents are now signed. Pochettino considers Levi one of the best talented CB in the Europe. Sealed, completed."

Colwill also put to bed any potential move to Brighton with this message to the Seagulls posted on Instagram: "You gave me an opportunity to play in the Premier League when no one else did.

"To the fans, you’ve always had my back! Your continuous support made me feel comfortable to play the way I wanted to play. Lastly Roberto De Zerbi, you challenged me every day! You made me think and see football in a different way. I cannot thank you enough.”

