Fabrizio Romano confirms surprise switch for Ex-Brighton and Rangers man

Former Brighton technical director David Weir is the new sporting director at Strasbourg.

Weir was at Brighton for seven years and joined the club as a pathway development manager and was later promoted to technical director in May 2022.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Former Brighton director David Weir joins BlueCo project at Strasbourg as new sporting director.”

Strasbourg and Chelsea are part of BlueCo’s multi-club ownership. Both clubs were acquired by the consortium BlueCo in 2023, which has led to significant player and staff movement between them.

Former Rangers man Weir was highly regarded at Brighton but the club decided to go in a “different direction” last month as they appointed former Arsenal man Jason Ayto as their new sporting director

Brighton Chairman Tony Bloom said: “David has served our club very well but we now wish to refresh our technical area with new leadership and direction. I’d like to thank David for everything he has done for us, and to wish him well for the future”.

Chief Executive and Deputy Chairman Paul Barber added: “I have greatly enjoyed working with David over the past eight years and have appreciated his support and hard work throughout this period. I wish David all the best going forward.”

Weir: It was the right time to leave Brighton

Upon leaving Brighton, Weir said: “It is the right time for me to leave, but I will reflect on an incredible period with the club, and I am really proud of what we have achieved — especially introducing some special players to the Premier League and our European adventure.

“I had an excellent mentor in Dan Ashworth before stepping into the role, and I’ve also had the privilege of working with three exceptional men’s head coaches in Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi and Fabian Hurzeler. It has been a pleasure working with our women’s first-team head coaches, most recently Dario Vidosic.

“The club has an incredible amount of talent across both the men’s and women’s squads, while the academy works so hard to develop future talent which will serve the club well.

“I’d like to thank the coaches, players and the staff for their help and support throughout my time at Brighton & Hove Albion, they have all worked so hard to help the club progress.

“I’ll always be grateful to Tony, Paul and the board for giving me the opportunity at Brighton, and I would like to wish everyone well for the future.”