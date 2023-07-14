Fabrizio Romano issues major Moises Caicedo transfer update for Liverpool and Chelsea

Brighton and Chelsea continue talks over the future of star midfielder Moises Caicedo – but Liverpool are lurking.

The Ecuador international is expected to leaves the Seagulls this summer but Brighton are holding firm on their £100m valuation. Chelsea have so far offered £75m plus add-ons for the 21-year-old, who joined Brighton in 2021 for around £4m from Independiente del Valle.

It was thought Chelsea had a free run at Caicedo after Arsenal – who bid £70m for the Albion star last January – turned their full attention to the £105m transfer of Declan Rice from West Ham.

Manchester United were also keen on Caicedo but they are now said to prioritising a striker after they bolstered their midfield with the arrival of Mason Mount from Chelsea.

Brighton's Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo is set to leave the Seagulls this summer with Chelsea and Liverpool keen

But it appears Liverpool could now be in the frame for Caicedo as they look to rebuild their midfield as Jordan Henderson finalises his lucrative deal to Saudi Arabia.

The interest in Henderson, in particular, from Al Ettifaq – managed by former team-mate Steven Gerrard – has resulted in claims the 33-year-old has already decided to accept a deal worth a reported £700,000 per week.

However, Liverpool will not allow their captain, who has two years remaining on his contract, to leave for free despite suggestions on the contrary emanating from the Middle East.

Liverpool have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Albion earlier this window for an initial fee of £35m and could now be tempted to reunite him with Caicedo as both formed a formidable midfield partnership last term for Brighton.

Liverpool’s midfield is undergoing a revamp this summer, with the experienced James Milner joining Brighton and the contracts of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita expiring.

They have been replaced by Argentina’s World Cup winner Mac Allister, aged 24, and 22-year-old Hungary captain Dominik Szobozslai for a combined £95m.

Brighton would welcome a bidding war between to the two Premier League giants as they look to maximise their profit on Caicedo but at the moment Italian football transfer journalist believes Chelsea remain in pole-position.

Today he posted: “Chelsea remain the only club in talks to sign Moisés Caicedo — also only club to agree on personal terms with Caicedo at this stage. #CFC