Brighton and Hove Albion are closing in on their first major signing of the January transfer window.

The Seagulls have been tracking young Argentina star Valentín Barco for some time now and appear to have finalised a £7.9m deal with Boca Juniors for the left-sided 19-year-old.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Valentín Barco to Brighton, here we go! Today is Barco deal day after decision to trigger $10m release clause from Boca as reported last week.

2004 born talent will complete initial tests for #BHAFC in Argentina. Barco will also sign the contract later today, done deal.”

Barco is one of the finest young talents in South American football and Brighton are believed to have fought off competition from Man City and Chelsea to land the Argentina youth international.

Brighton are something of experts in the South American transfer market of late and Barco will team up with Paraguay’s young playmaker Julio Enciso, Argentina’s young talent Facundo Buonanotte, Ecuador’s Pervis Estupinan and Brazil’s Joao Pedro and Igor.