Fabrizio Romano issues 'serious injury' update as Chelsea stall on Brighton transfer

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 26th Aug 2025, 14:00 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 14:02 BST
All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Julio Enciso's transfer from Brighton to the Chelsea group has stalled due to an ongoing knee issue.

Enciso, 21, was all set to sign and spend the season in France with Strasbourg, with the potential of returning as a Chelsea player in the future.

The Paraguayan playmaker has though had a history of knee trouble, which Chelsea are keen to investigate further.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: Extra tests are taking place for Julio Enciso after he suffered a serious injury months ago.

"It’s a key step ahead of move from Brighton to Strasbourg/Chelsea."

Enciso joined Brighton from Club Libertard in 2022 for around £8m. He has made 57 appearances for the Seagulls with five goals and six assists.

Enciso is capable of spectacular moments of magic, including his goal of the season in 2022-23 against Manchester City.

His contract with Brighton expires in 2026 and his potential move to Chelsea was worth a reported £15m.

Enciso had previously been linked with Inter Milan, Porto and Sporting FC.

