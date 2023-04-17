Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Chelsea reportedly ‘want to keep’ Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Levi Colwill amid rumours Albion, Manchester City and Liverpool want to sign the defender.

The 20-year-old has impressed at the Amex since joining on a season-long loan deal in August.

Colwill has made 15 senior appearances for the Seagulls this season, and was reportedly close to making Gareth Southgate’s last England squad – for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine – before he was ruled out with a quadricep injury.

The Evening Standard claimed Brighton, City and the Reds were lining up moves for the Blues academy product amid rumours Chelsea would be forced to sell their youngsters to meet Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

The newspaper said the Blues were in danger of breaching FFP after spending more than £600m on transfers this season.

Chelsea also look set to miss out on next season’s UEFA Champions League, which would deny the Blues £90m-plus in television money.

Romano revealed Chelsea won’t consider off-loading Colwill in the summer, but the Italian admitted the young gun ‘wants to feel important’ at Stamford Bridge and ‘play’.

Colwill is yet to make a senior appearance for Chelsea, although he has played 47 times for the Blues’ youth sides.

Writing in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, the Italian said: “Chelsea want to keep Levi Colwill as he's considered a top talent, no doubts on club side amid interest from other clubs.

“Colwill wants to feel important and play.