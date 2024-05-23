Fabrizio Romano provides Roberto De Zerbi update amid Man United 'dream' and fresh Chelsea move
Roberto De Zerbi is already seeking his next project, according to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.
De Zerbi left Brighton last week after two-largely successful seasons at the helm and has since been linked with roles at Manchester United, Chelsea, AC Milan and Naples.
The Italian insisted he had no “big club behind him” as he said farewell to Brighton following his final match in charge against Man United at the Amex Stadium last Sunday.
While Brighton continue their search for a successor, Chelsea too are now looking for a new boss after parting company with ex-Tottenham man Mauricio Pochettino. Both Brighton and Chelsea are said to be sounding out Ipswich Town manager and ex-Man United coach Kieran McKenna but De Zerbi’s name also remains high on the bookmaker lists to be next in the Stamford Bridge hotseat. The club have reportedly made a fresh move for McKenna, who looks set to turn down an offer of a contract extension with Ipswich.
FA Cup finalists Man United could be in the running for De Zerbi and McKenna as they ponder the future Erik ten Hag, who could leave Old Trafford this summer.
“It’s also important to say that, at this stage, Chelsea are not talking to Roberto de Zerbi,” said Romano to Caught offside. “He’s another name we see in the media a lot, but at the moment it’s completely quiet.
“We’ve also seen him linked as dreaming of the Man United job, but my understanding is that he would love to work in Premier League again, even if it’s not about a specific club, he would just love to continue in the Premier League.
"He’s really open, even possibilities in other countries could attract De Zerbi for sure. He’s really keen on re-starting as soon as he finds a good project.”
