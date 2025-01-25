Fabrizio Romano provides update on ex-Brighton man as Chelsea boss makes worrying statement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Former Brighton goalkeeper Rob Sanchez is fighting for his long-term career at Chelsea.

Sanchez, 26, joined Chelsea from Brighton for around £25m in 2023 after falling out of favour with previous Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Brighton brought in the excellent Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht for around £16m as a replacement and also have the likes of Carl Rushworth, Jason Steele and James Beadle among their goalkeeping ranks.

Former Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has had a mixed time Chelsea

The situation has not been quite as settled at Stamford Bridge as Sanchez has struggled for consistency in Enzo Maresca’s team. Sanchez has made 20 Premier League appearances this term and conceded 24, with four clean sheets.

The Spaniard, as he was at Brighton, is capable of moments of brilliance but concentration levels can sometimes lead to some howlers, which has some questioning his future as Chelsea’s No 1.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “I'm thinking about this season. For this season, no doubt. But in the future, we don't know. He's getting better but he’s still far, far, far from where I want him to be”.

Meanwhile, at Brighton Rushworth was recalled from loan at Hull City due to an injury to Albion’s reliable No 2 Steele. Rushworth is expected to be on the bench today at Brighton welcome Everton to the Amex Stadium.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler worked with Rushworth in pre-season and has 100 per cent trust in the 22-year-old.

"I worked with him in pre-season, I saw his potential,” said the German. “He played some minutes and he will be there for sure. I trust him, 100 per cent. I believe in him and I'm sure that my goalkeeper coaches, Marco [Knoop] and Jack, will prepare him the best way they can. So I'm fully convinced.”

Of Steele’s injury, Hurzeler added: “That's one of the worst messages I received so far because it's not only the fact that we lose a great goalkeeper for the next month, it's also the fact that he is a great leader.

"I think we shouldn't underestimate the impact from Jason Steele to this club and from Jason Steele also to his teammates and for the whole environment.

“He's a role model as a leader. He tries to give everything on the pitch but also beside the pitch for his teammates. He has a voice. He has an honest opinion and I think that's something that I really like.

"Therefore we are really sad and we hope that he has a good surgery and he will come back as soon as possible and in an even better shape than he left us.”