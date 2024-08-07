Fabrizio Romano releases major Deniz Undav update as bitter Brighton exit takes dramatic twist
Deniz Undav finally looks set to get his wish and leave Brighton for Stuttgart for around £30m this summer.
Undav spent an impressive season on loan with Stuttgart last term and his goals helped fire Sebastian Hoeneß’s team to Champions League qualification. The 27-year-old was the highest scoring German in the Bundesliga as he netted 19 goals and 10 assists.
Undav has been extremely vocal in his desire to push through a move and even criticised Brighton for showing him ‘no appreciation’ during his time away on loan.
The transfer has however proved quite complex but the two clubs finally appear close to an agreement for the striker who joined Brighton in 2022 for around £6m from Albion’s sister club Union SG.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Stuttgart have agreed deal with Brighton to sign Deniz Undav, here we go! Agreement in place for €30m package plus add-ons, as
@kicker_VFB revealed. Undav wanted Stuttgart move and it’s now agreed after long negotiations.”
Earlier this week Undav said: “The last year I was away, I never really got any appreciation from Brighton. Nobody cared about me. That just showed me: Stuttgart really want me, they love me. Nothing came from Brighton for a year."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.