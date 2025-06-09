Charalampos Kostoulas is expected to complete his move to Brighton this summer | Getty Images

Brighton are closing in on their £34m deal for Greek teenager Charalampos Kostoulas.

The Seagulls have been chasing the Olympiacos man and last month – as per The Athletic – saw their £30m plus Abdallah Sima bid rejected.

Brighton though are keen to get their man and have returned with a £34m offer – although Olympiacos are reportedly pushing for a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

The deal is expected to complete and Kostoulas could team-up with Albion’s Greek striker Stefanos Tzimas, 19, who signed for £22m from German second tier club Nurnberg last January.

The Kostoulas swoop could pave the way for Joao Pedro’s exit from Brighton. The Brazilian has been linked with a £60m-plus move to Newcastle or Liverpool this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Understand Pedro can leave Brighton in the summer as he’s open to a new chapter of his career.

“Premier League top clubs are aware of the opportunity for a potential transfer fee around €70million, but the final decision is up to Brighton. One to watch this summer.”

One more for Ronaldo

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo scored in normal time as Portugal went on to beat Spain on penalties and win the Nations League.

Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo made it 2-2 in the 61st minute but had to leave the field through injury before the end of normal time.

Martin Zubimendi opened the scoring at Allianz Arena, with Paris St Germain left-back Nuno Mendes getting Portugal back on level terms, before Mikel Oyarzabal put Spain in front once again.

Goncalo Ramos, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes and Nuno Mendes all slotted home their spot-kicks in the shootout, and after Alvaro Morata’s nonchalant effort was stopped by goalkeeper Diogo Costa, Joao Neves’ effort secured Portugal a second Nations League title following their win in 2019.

Not so lucky Luciano?

Italy manager Luciano Spalletti announced his own sacking during a press conference in the wake of the country’s humbling 3-0 defeat against Norway.

Luciano Spalletti, who took over as Italy coach in September 2023, revealed in a press conference that Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina had informed him of his departure following their heavy World Cup qualifying loss to Norway.

First-half goals from Alexander Sorloth, Antonio Nusa and Erling Haaland dealt a blow to the Italians’ hopes of participating at their first World Cup since 2014.

“Last night we were very together with president Gravina. He told me that I will be relieved of my position as coach of the national team,” Spalletti said ahead of Monday’s clash with Moldova.

“I had no intention of giving up. I would have preferred to stay in my place and continue doing my job. I’ll be there tomorrow evening against Moldova, then we’ll resolve the contract.”

A Bellingham back in yellow and black?

Jude Bellingham’s younger brother Jobe is on the verge of joining Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old, who has been named in Lee Carsley’s England Under-21 squad for this summer’s Euros in Slovakia, could yet be in contention for Dortmund in the Club World Cup in the United States should the deal be completed before June 10.

Trailblazer Uriah Rennie dies aged 65

Uriah Rennie, the first black referee in the Premier League, took charge of over 300 games across an 11-year career between 1997 and 2008, with 175 of those matches in England’s top flight.

Jamaican-born Rennie, who had been suffering from a neurological condition, oversaw Derby’s clash with Wimbledon in 1997 as his first match.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former chair and trailblazing referee, Uriah Rennie,” said a Sheffield & Hallamshire County Football Association statement.

“Uriah made history as the Premier League’s first black referee, officiating over 300 top-flight matches between 1997 and 2008. He broke down barriers, shaped our football community and inspired generations to come.”

Italy host Moldova in what is expected to be Spalletti’s final match as Azzurri coach. Belgium host Wales in Group J and Croatia welcome Czech Republic.