Brighton and Hove Albion’s search for a new technical director could be over soon

Brighton are making progress in their search for a new technical director.

The Seagulls yesterday confirmed they had parted company with David Weir and appear to have turned their attention to former Arsenal assistant director Jason Ayto.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: "Jason Ayto, favourite candidate to become new Brighton technical director.

"Talks already took place with former Arsenal assistant director, as Daily Mail reported."

Ayto spent almost a decade at Arsenal and rose to the role of interim sporting director after Edu moved to Nottingham Forest.

Ayto was said to be close to taking the role full time at Arsenal but the Gunners instead went for Italian executive Andrea Berta as Edu's full-time successor.

Ayto, 40, was also in talks with Newcastle United for a similar role but it appears Brighton are now close to an agreement.

Newcastle have since turned their attentions to Nottingham Forest chief football officer Ross Wilson.

Weir served Brighton well

Weir’s exit came as a surprise to many at Brighton. The former Rangers man joined Brighton as pathway development manager in 2018.

After a short spell as assistant technical director, he became the club’s technical director in May 2022 following Dan Ashworth’s departure to Newcastle.

Chairman Tony Bloom said, “David has served our club very well, but we now wish to refresh our technical area with new leadership and direction.

“I’d like to thank David for everything he has done for us, and to wish him well for the future.”

Chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said, “I have greatly enjoyed working with David over the past eight years, and have appreciated his support and hard work throughout this period.”

Barber will continue to oversee all technical areas of the club, working with the existing senior team, until a successor - potentially Ayto - is confirmed.