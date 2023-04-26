Edit Account-Sign Out
Facundo Buonanotte: Who is Brighton's latest goalscoring gem from South America created by Carlos Tevez

Brighton and Hove Albion appear to have unearthed another surprise package from South America.

By Derren Howard
Published 26th Apr 2023, 20:42 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 20:53 BST
Facundo Buonanotte of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal at Nottingham ForestFacundo Buonanotte of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal at Nottingham Forest
Facundo Buonanotte of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal at Nottingham Forest

Brighton have made a habit in the transfer market of late of plucking some of the best talents from around the world and allowing them to shine in the Premier League.

Kaoru Mitoma, Moises Caicedo, Julio Enciso and Evan Ferguson have all impressed this season and tonight, at the City Ground, Facundo Buonanotte added his name to that list.

Buonanotte joined Brighton last January from Rosario Central for around £9m. The attacking midfielder was described by his then manager at Rosario – a certain Carlos Tevez – as similar to Lionel Messi.

It's the highest praise indeed for the Argentina under-20 international, who last month was called up to the Argentina senior squad.

The 18-year-old has had to be patient for his Premier League chances at Brighton but the cub are very excited by his talent and see him as a successor to Alexis Mac Allister, who is tipped to leave this summer.

Buonanotte has made four appearances from the bench in the Premier League and made his first start for the Seagulls in the FA Cup win at Stoke in February.

De Zerbi said before the Forest match that Buonanotte would start at the City Ground as injuries to Danny Welbeck and Evan Ferguson limited his attacking options. On occasions such these careers can be born… Buonanotte did not disappoint.

He looked lively in the opening exchanges and dropped deep into the number 10 role in support of Enciso. He's a skilful player capable of twisting and turning a defender and always looking to make a killer pass in the final third.

His big moment arrived on 38 minutes when he capitalised on poor handling from Forest keeper Keylor Navas.

The Chilean goalkeeper palmed Solly March’s shot straight out into the danger zone and Buonanotte celebrated his first Premier League start with the easiest of tap-ins.

Excellent anticipation from the youngster and the type of poaching instinct Brighton will need in the run-in as they chase European football. The early signs are that he looks like a player more than capable of competing on that stage too.

