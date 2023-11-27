BREAKING

Fan footage captures scenes after Brighton and Hove Albion beat Nottingham Forest

Brighton and Hove Albion got a much-needed 3-2 victory away to Nottingham Forest.
By Henry Bryant
Published 27th Nov 2023, 15:50 GMT
The Seagulls sealed victory at The City Ground on Saturday, November 25, ending their six-game winless streak. The game ended 3-2, seeing Evan Ferguson on the scoresheet and Joao Pedro net a brace.

However, it wasn’t plain sailing for the Albion, with the home side scoring the first of the match, thanks to Anthony Elanga’s strike.

Brighton fan George Mulholland was at the game this weekend and captured the electric atmosphere.

