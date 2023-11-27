Fan footage captures scenes after Brighton and Hove Albion beat Nottingham Forest
Brighton and Hove Albion got a much-needed 3-2 victory away to Nottingham Forest.
The Seagulls sealed victory at The City Ground on Saturday, November 25, ending their six-game winless streak. The game ended 3-2, seeing Evan Ferguson on the scoresheet and Joao Pedro net a brace.
However, it wasn’t plain sailing for the Albion, with the home side scoring the first of the match, thanks to Anthony Elanga’s strike.
Brighton fan George Mulholland was at the game this weekend and captured the electric atmosphere.