Former Brighton, Chelsea and West Ham boss registers interest in international role

Former Brighton manager Graham Potter would be interested in a speedy return to football management as Sweden’s next head coach.

Jon Dahl Tomasson was sacked from the role after Sweden’s 1-0 home defeat to Kosovo on Monday all but ended their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup through the group stage.

Potter was sacked by West Ham at the end of last month after only eight months in charge, while he was dismissed by previous club Chelsea in 2023 after seven months in the job.

He told Swedish media outlet Fotbollskanalen on Tuesday that he would consider taking on the vacancy left by Dane Tomasson if approached by the Swedish Football Association.

“I’m actually in Sweden right now, in my house in Sweden. I’m between jobs and just left the Premier League,” former Ostersund manager Potter said.

“I’m open to anything, really, where I feel I can help. The job as head coach of the Swedish national team is fantastic.

“I have feelings for Sweden. I love the country and I love Swedish football. I have a lot to be grateful for towards Swedish football.

“So yes, it would be a fantastic opportunity for me, obviously.”

Potter, who led Swedish club Ostersund from the fourth tier in Sweden to the Europa League during his seven years in charge, said he had not been approached by the Swedish FA.

Graham Potter: I have a lot to offer

He added: “I have accumulated a lot of experience so far and I’m very grateful for the career I have had so far.

“But I’m only 50 years old and I still have a lot to offer. It’s not about me finding a job at a specific level, but about wanting to find something where I feel I can help and where I can make a difference.

“I also want to feel that we (those involved) are on the same line. Those are my criteria.”

Former Blackburn boss Tomasson had been in charge of Sweden since February 2024, when he became the first non-Swede to take the role, but paid the price for three defeats and one draw from their four World Cup qualifiers.

Sweden’s World Cup hopes will likely rely on coming through the play-offs, which they should qualify for due to their Nations League exploits.

Potter spent just over seven years as Ostersund boss and his stock was high following spells in charge of Swansea and Brighton before taking on the Chelsea job in 2022.