Brighton & Hove Albion are the favourites to sign Toulouse FC winger and Morocco FIFA World Cup hero Zakaria Aboukhlal, according to German journalist Dominik Schneider.

The 23-year-old is reportedly set to leave Les Violets this summer after an excellent 2022-23 campaign.

Aboukhlal netted 15 goals and provided five assists in 42 games for Toulouse last season.

The ex-PSV and AZ wide-man helped Les Violets lift the 2023 Coupe de France. The Moroccan netted five goals in as many games in France’s premier knockout competition, including a 79th minute strike in the final as Toulouse thumped Nantes 5-1.

Aboukhlal was also named in the 26-man Morocco squad that finished fourth at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The winger, who has won 18 caps for the Atlas Lions, came off the bench to score his first Morocco goal in the 2-0 win over Belgium in Group F in November.

Schneider claims German club Bayer Leverkusen are also ‘interested’ in the winger, but the Seagulls are reportedly in pole position to complete a deal worth ‘€8-10m’.

Schneider tweeted: “#Bayer04 is among interested clubs for Zakaria #Aboukhlal from #FCToulouse. Favorite at the moment is #BHAFC. Transfer fee for the #Morocco international: €8-10m. Toulouse wants to sell after escapades last season.”