Brighton & Hove Albion chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber joked that he lives ‘in fear of a phone call’ amid speculation linking manager Roberto De Zerbi to the Tottenham Hotspur job.

The 43-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Albion’s Premier League rivals in the off-season.

Antonio Conte’s Spurs contract runs out in the summer, and it looks increasingly likely that the former Chelsea boss will not renew his deal in north London.

Conte’s Tottenham future is a hot topic following the club’s feeble UEFA Champions League exit to AC Milan in the round of 16 and their inconsistent Premier League form.

Picture by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Spurs were held to a 3-3 draw at relegation-threatened Southampton on Saturday. The result leaves Tottenham fourth in the table, but just two points clear of place-below Newcastle United and five ahead of Liverpool and the Seagulls, who all have at least two games in hand.

De Zerbi, meanwhile, has won plaudits for his supreme work in East Sussex since succeeding predecessor Graham Potter in September.

The Italian has taken Brighton to within touching distance of European football next season, as well as the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

With interest in De Zerbi growing, Barber stressed that Albion want to hold on to the ex-Shakhtar Donetsk and Sassuolo manager for as long as possible, and paid tribute to the Italian for doing a ‘fabulous job’ at the Amex.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Barber said: “I live my life in fear of a phone call! Every times the phone rings I’m looking and hoping that it’s not from another club!

“Joking aside, obviously, Roberto has done a fabulous job.

“We know that anyone at our club that does well, just the same as any other club, gets onto the radar of the biggest clubs in the world.

“Clearly, we’re going to work as hard as we can to keep Roberto for as long as we can – not only because he’s a good coach, but he’s a good person.