'Feeling fresh' - Michael Owen makes bold Everton prediction ahead of Brighton clash

Michael Owen predicts a tough afternoon for Brighton at Everton

Everton have struggled to find their best form this season but the return of key players and the fact they have not played since December 16 when they battled to a 1-1 draw at Chelsea should so them refreshed..

Brighton, who are 10th in the league, also drew 1-1 at Chelsea last time out when Danny Welbeck headed home a late leveller for Graham Potter's team on Wednesday night.

"I’m expecting Everton to return with a good performance," wrote Owen in his Bet Victor predictions blog "They’ve had the longest break out of anyone, so they should be fresh.

"They were having to rely on youngsters in their last few games who performed well, but Rafa Benitez will be hoping to get some senior players back for this, most notably Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

"Brighton completely deserved that point against Chelsea. I’m a huge fan of Graham Potter and think he gets absolutely everything out of his team. With a few more additions, Brighton could challenge for a spot in the top eight.

"Everton went through a difficult spell at the start of the month and the enforced break will do them some good. They’ve got a good run of fixtures now, and I think that will start with a 2-1 win here."

Calvert-Lewin is expected to make his first appearance since August when Brighton visit on Sunday.

The England international has returned to fitness after a thigh problem but manager Rafael Benitez has to decide whether to start him or introduce him from the bench.

Everton’s Covid situation, which forced the postponement of their Boxing Day game against Burnley, is easing but the likes of Richarlison (calf), Andros Townsend (foot), Yerry Mina (calf) and Tom Davies (knee) are still absent.

Leandro Trossard could return for Brighton after hamstring tightness forced him to miss the 1-1 draw at Chelsea in midweek.

Fellow forward Danny Welbeck is pushing for a start after scoring as a substitute at Stamford Bridge on his second appearance following a three-month injury absence.

Jurgen Locadia (illness) has returned to training and could feature but captain Lewis Dunk remains sidelined (knee), while striker Aaron Connolly is likely to be left out of Graham Potter’s squad for the third successive game as he edges closer to a loan move.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Doucoure, Allan, Gomes, Gray, Rondon, Gordon, Begovic, Kenny, Digne, Branthwaite, Gbamin, Delph, Iwobi, Dobbin, Onyango, Simms.