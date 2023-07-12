Former Brighton and Hove Albion defender Leon Balogun has re-signed for Rangers on a one-year deal to become Michael Beale’s seventh summer recruit.

The 35-year-old centre-back won the cinch Premiership and Scottish Cup during two seasons at Ibrox before he joined QPR in 2022.

Balogun’s arrival comes after the Ibrox club confirmed defender Leon King would be out for a significant period of time with an ankle injury.

The Nigeria international told the club’s official website: “I am just excited to be honest; it is still a bit unreal but it is very real, so I am just really really happy to be back at Rangers – it feels like coming home.”

Balogun spent two seasons at Brighton, having joined the club from Mainz 05 in 2018 on a free transfer and famously scored a volley against old rivals Crystal Palace during a 3-1 win in December 2018.