'Feels like home' - Ex-Brighton ace makes surprise return to former club

Former Brighton and Hove Albion defender Leon Balogun has re-signed for Rangers on a one-year deal to become Michael Beale’s seventh summer recruit.
By Derren Howard
Published 12th Jul 2023, 14:57 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 15:02 BST
Former Brighton and Hove Albion defender Leon Balogun will return to Rangers after his spell at QPRFormer Brighton and Hove Albion defender Leon Balogun will return to Rangers after his spell at QPR
The 35-year-old centre-back won the cinch Premiership and Scottish Cup during two seasons at Ibrox before he joined QPR in 2022.

Balogun’s arrival comes after the Ibrox club confirmed defender Leon King would be out for a significant period of time with an ankle injury.

The Nigeria international told the club’s official website: “I am just excited to be honest; it is still a bit unreal but it is very real, so I am just really really happy to be back at Rangers – it feels like coming home.”

Balogun spent two seasons at Brighton, having joined the club from Mainz 05 in 2018 on a free transfer and famously scored a volley against old rivals Crystal Palace during a 3-1 win in December 2018.

He made 12 appearances in total for the Seagulls and was sold to Wigan in 2020 after an initial loan.

