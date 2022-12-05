FIFA World Cup 2022: Brighton winger misses penalty as Japan suffer round of 16 shootout defeat to Croatia

The game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra-time. Celtic striker Daizen Maeda fired the Japanese in front before the break, but Tottenham’s Ivan Perišić levelled the score on 55 minutes.
Mitoma was introduced by Japan boss Hajime Moriyasu on 64 minutes and looked energetic in spells.
The 25-year-old hit a stinging effort in the first half of extra-time, after a 50-yard run, that was palmed away by Croatia keeper Dominik Livaković.
Most Popular
And Livaković was Croatia’s hero in the shootout, keeping out ex-Liverpool winger Takumi Minamino, Mitoma, and former Southampton defender Maya Yoshida.
Croatia had the chance to win the shootout with the score at 2-1 but Marko Livaja struck the post.
Croatia will play the winners of tonight’s round of 16 tie between Brazil and South Korea in the quarter-finals on Friday.