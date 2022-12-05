FIFA World Cup 2022: Brighton winger misses penalty as Japan suffer round of 16 shootout defeat to Croatia

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma missed a penalty as Japan suffered a 3-1 shootout defeat to Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 at Al Janoub Stadium.

The game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra-time. Celtic striker Daizen Maeda fired the Japanese in front before the break, but Tottenham’s Ivan Perišić levelled the score on 55 minutes.

Mitoma was introduced by Japan boss Hajime Moriyasu on 64 minutes and looked energetic in spells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old hit a stinging effort in the first half of extra-time, after a 50-yard run, that was palmed away by Croatia keeper Dominik Livaković.

Kaoru Mitoma misses Japan's second penalty in the shootout during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 round of 16 match against Croatia. Picture by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Livaković was Croatia’s hero in the shootout, keeping out ex-Liverpool winger Takumi Minamino, Mitoma, and former Southampton defender Maya Yoshida.

Croatia had the chance to win the shootout with the score at 2-1 but Marko Livaja struck the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad