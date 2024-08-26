Mats Hummels is on the way to La Liga despite interest from West Ham and Brighton

Brighton look set to miss out on summer transfer target Mats Hummels. The experienced Germany international defender had been linked with a move to the Premier League with Brighton and West Ham both keen on the ex-Bayern Munich man.

Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler previously said: “We have mutual respect and had good conversations, and at the end of the day, the player has to decide whether he can commit to the club 100 percent.

"I have a connection with the Hummels family for quite some time, which started back during my time at Bayern Munich. So the foundation is always there when I deal with the Hummels family."

It appears however that Hummels, 35, who enjoyed a stellar career in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund and made 78 appearances for Germany, is about to sign for La Liga outfit Real Sociedad.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: "Real Sociedad are closing in on Mats Hummels deal! Formal proposal already sent and expected to be accepted, final details being sorted with Real Sociedad confident to get the green light and announce Hummels."

Brighton have so far enjoyed a record breaking transfer window with Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, Malick Junior Yalcouyé, Brajan Gruda, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Ibrahim Osman, Mats Wieffer all arriving, with Celtic’s Matt O'Riley and Fenerbahce fullback Ferdi Kadioglu also expected in the coming days.

So far, German internationals Pascal Gross and Deniz Undav have left to join Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart respectively, while Billy Gilmour, who starred in Albion’s 2-1 win against Manchester United at the Amex Stadium last Saturday, continues to be linked with a move to Napoli.