Final Premier League table and where Brighton will finish compared to Chelsea, West Ham and Newcastle

Brighton and Hove Albion have enjoyed an impressive start to the Premier League season – but where are the Seagulls tipped to finish compared to their top flight rivals?

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Roberto De Zerbi's men are sixth in the fledgling table with three wins and one loss from their first four matches. They opened the new season with a 4-1 win against newly-promoted Luton Town at the American Express Stadium and followed that with the same score-line in a 4-1 triumph at Wolves.

Their only defeat came at home to West Ham where David Moyes' team delivered a ruthless display in a 3-1 win for the Hammers. De Zerbi promised a reaction and Brighton hit back with a 3-1 victory against Eddie Howe's Newcastle, thanks to a hat-trick from teenage striker Evan Ferguson. The Seagulls will be back in action after the international break this Saturday as they travel to Man United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Erik ten Hag's men have struggled so far this season and are 11th with two wins and two defeats. Just prior to the break they were beaten 3-1 at Arsenal.

Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi has three wins and one loss so far this season

As the Premier League resumes this weekend, Football analysts at www.betvictor.com take a look at who is tipped to finish top and who will be relegated.

1. Man City 88 points and 60 goal difference; 2. Arsenal 76 points and 37 goal difference; 3. Liverpool 72 points and 30 goal difference; 4. Newcastle 71 points and 35 goal difference; 5. Brighton 68 points and 25 goal difference.

6. Man United 64 points and 15 goal difference; 7. Tottenham 63 points and 14 goal difference; 8. Brentford 59 points and 12 goal difference; 9. Aston Villa 58 points and 6 goal difference; 10 West Ham 56 points and 3 goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11. Crystal Palace 56 points and -5 goal difference; 12. Chelsea 47 points and -6 goal difference; 13. Fulham 47 points and -14 goal difference; 14. Nottingham Forest 43 points and -17 goal difference; 15. Bournemouth 38 points and -23 goal difference; 16. Wolves 37 points and -26 goal difference.