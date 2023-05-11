Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi and skipper Lewis Dunk share a momentBrighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi and skipper Lewis Dunk share a moment
Final Premier League table based on remaining fixtures reverse results as Brighton, Arsenal and Aston Villa go down to the wire - gallery

Brighton are battling for Europe as they enter the final stages of the season - but how would the table finish if the remaining results are the same of the reverse fixtures?

By Derren Howard
Published 11th May 2023, 09:58 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 10:30 BST

Brighton have five games left of the Premier League and are battling with the likes for Tottenham, Liverpool and Aston Villa for European qualification.

Despite last Monday's painful 5-1 home loss to Everton, Roberto De Zerbi's men are seventh in the league standings and still have plenty to play for. They start at Arsenal this Sunday, before heading to Newcastle on May 18, swiftly followed by Southampton at home on May 21. They then face a testing fixture against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and then finish their campaign at Aston Villa, a team also in the running for continental qualification.

It's set to be a fascinating end to what has already been a dramatic season for the Albion and their fans. Here, we’ve predicted the final Premier League table based off the reverse results of their final fixtures to see who could end up where if the same results occur again...starting with from lowest to high.

Fixtures: Fulham (L) Brighton (L) Liverpool (L)

1. 20th - Southampton - 24 Points

Fixtures: Fulham (L) Brighton (L) Liverpool (L) Photo: Shaun Botterill

Fixtures: Newcastle (D) West Ham (D) Tottenham (L)

2. 19th Leeds United - 32 points

Fixtures: Newcastle (D) West Ham (D) Tottenham (L) Photo: Gareth Copley

Fixtures: Liverpool (L) Newcastle (L) West Ham (W)

3. 18th Leicester City - 33 Points

Fixtures: Liverpool (L) Newcastle (L) West Ham (W) Photo: Warren Little

Fixtures: Manchester City (D) Wolves (L) Bournemouth (L)

4. 17th Everton - 33 Points

Fixtures: Manchester City (D) Wolves (L) Bournemouth (L) Photo: Gareth Copley

