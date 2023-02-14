Final Premier League table: Data experts forecast Brighton, Tottenham, Fulham, Chelsea and Brentford finish - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion may have dropped two points at Crystal Palace but their push for Europe remains on track.

Roberto De Zerbi's men are sixth in the Premier League standings following their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace and four points behind fifth-placed Tottenham with two matches in hand.

Albion face a huge match this Saturday at the Amex Stadium as they welcome seventh-placed Fulham, who are level with Brighton on 35 points but have also played two matches more.

Victory against Marc Silva's impressive team could boost Albion's chances further and despite missing out on the win last week at Selhurst Park, De Zerbi remains confident.

"We have to be proud," said the Italian. "We have to be happy. Because like this. We can fight for a place in Europe. If we continue like this we can can fight."

The statistic experts at FiveThirtyEight, have once again crunched the numbers and here is an updated look at where Brighton and all their top flight rivals are predicted to finish...

Arsenal (win on goal difference) Taking the Mikel. Predicted points tally: 82

Man City Pep's pouting. Predicted points tally: 82

Man Utd Almost Ten out of Ten. Predicted points tally: 72

Newcastle Ed's start. Predicted points tally: 66