Final Premier League table predicted as new Brighton, Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham finishes revealed

The Seagulls are currently sixth in the league standings with five wins, two losses and a draw from their first eight matches. Roberto De Zerbi's team have been the great entertainers so far having scored the most so far this term with 20 goals but they have also shipped 16 - with only the bottom three clubs of Bournemouth, Sheffield United and Burnley conceding more. Tottenham have so far exceeded expectations with Ange Postecoglou's team sitting proudly at the summit, while Chelsea and West Ham will both look to improve their positions when the Premier League resumes.