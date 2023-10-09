BREAKING
Final Premier League table predicted as new Brighton, Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham finishes revealed

The Premier League now pauses for the international break - but where are Brighton and their top flight rivals tipped to finish this term?
By Derren Howard
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 17:43 BST
The Seagulls are currently sixth in the league standings with five wins, two losses and a draw from their first eight matches. Roberto De Zerbi's team have been the great entertainers so far having scored the most so far this term with 20 goals but they have also shipped 16 - with only the bottom three clubs of Bournemouth, Sheffield United and Burnley conceding more. Tottenham have so far exceeded expectations with Ange Postecoglou's team sitting proudly at the summit, while Chelsea and West Ham will both look to improve their positions when the Premier League resumes.

Here's where Brighton and their rivals are tipped to finish based on the latest odds for the title…

20. Luton Town Current title odds: 2500/1 19. Sheffield United 2500/1 18. Bournemouth 1000/1 17. Burnley 1000/1 16. Nottingham Forest 1000/1 15. Everton 750/1 14. Wolverhampton Wanderers 500/1.

Roberto De Zerbi has guided his team to sixth in the Premier League after eight matchesRoberto De Zerbi has guided his team to sixth in the Premier League after eight matches
Roberto De Zerbi has guided his team to sixth in the Premier League after eight matches

13. Fulham 500/1 12. Crystal Palace 500/1 11. Brentford 250/1 10. West Ham 100/1 9. Aston Villa 80/1. 8. Chelsea 66/1 7. Brighton 50/1 6. Man United 40/1 5. Newcastle 25/1 4. Tottenham 9/1 3. Liverpool 11/2 2. Arsenal 4/1 1. Man City 8/11f.

