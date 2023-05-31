Brighton and Hove Albion completed a successful Premier League campaign in sixth place – but where would they and their rivals have finished without VAR?

The Seagulls certainly had their fair share of issues with the video technology – especially in the farcical away matches at Crystal Palace and Tottenham – but still powered to their highest ever top flight finish and qualified for the Europa League for next season.

It's a fine achievement for Roberto De Zerbi's team as they finished in the top six by playing some of the most stylish and attractive football in the Premier League.

They finished above the likes of Chelsea – who poached then Brighton boss Graham Potter and then sacked him halfway through. Above the likes of West Ham and Tottenham, plus their old rivals Crystal Palace, who were eventually steered to safety in the closing stages of the season by experienced campaigner Roy Hodgson. Potter is currently being linked with the Palace job for next season.

For those missing the Premier League already just remember, it all starts once again in 70 days time and the 2023-24 fixtures will be released on June 15 at 9am.

Here's how the final Premier League table of the season looks – without VAR...

1 . Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi guided his team to sixth place in the Premier League Photo: GLYN KIRK

2 . Southampton - 25 points (no change) No change to points total without VAR. Photo: Shaun Botterill

3 . 19th: Leeds United - 35 points (same place) +4 points extra without VAR. Photo: Gareth Copley

4 . 18th: Leicester City - 37 points (same place) +3 points extra without VAR. Photo: Naomi Baker