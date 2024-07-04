‘Final stages’ – Brighton agree deal for ‘€30m’ Netherlands international wanted by Liverpool and AC Milan
The Italian said talks were moving to the ‘final stages’, with personal terms complete, although negotiations on the player’s side have yet to be resolved.
Romano tweeted: “Brighton have agreed on deal to sign Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord. Final fee will be €30m plus add-ons.
“Agreement on personal terms being now completed, talks moving to final stages.
“Negotiations on player side continue.”
In an earlier tweet, Romano said new Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler had ‘approved’ the signing of Wieffer, who has won nine caps for the Netherlands but missed out on UEFA Euro 2024 squad through injury.
The Italian also revealed the 24-year-old was being ‘monitored’ by Italian giants AC Milan.
He said: “Brighton have started talks with Mats Wieffer's agents as he's been included in club shortlist, one of several players also monitored by AC Milan.
“Brighton have started talks on player side, waiting to advance with Feyenoord as per @1908nl.
“Hürzeler has approved Wieffer.”
A further tweet from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf revealed Liverpool were ‘still making frantic attempts’ to sign Wieffer – but had ‘acted too late’.
The defensive midfielder was brought to Feyenoord by new Reds boss Arne Slot in June 2022. Under Slot’s management, Wieffer won the Eredivisie title in 2022-23 and lifted the KNVB Cup in 2023-24.
The tweet from De Telegraaf said: “Arne Slot and Liverpool are still making frantic attempts to sign Mats Wieffer, but appear to have acted too late.
“Feyenoord has a verbal agreement with Brighton for 30 million plus large bonuses for the transfer of Mats Wieffer.”
