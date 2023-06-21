NationalWorldTV
Five Brighton players named in Tuttosport’s Top 100 in Golden Boy award alongside Chelsea, Leeds and Man City starlets

Five Brighton & Hove Albion players have been named in Tuttosport’s Top 100 in the Golden Boy award.
By Matt Pole
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:56 BST

Evan Ferguson, Julio Enciso, Facundo Buonanotte, out on-loan Kacper Kozłowski and on-loan Levi Colwill have all been nominated for the prestigious award.

Austrian champions RB Salzburg were the only other club with five players on the list.

Thirteen players who appeared during the 2022-23 Premier League campaign appear in the top 100.

Albion have the most players nominated from the Premier League, while Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool each have two.

Manchester United, Leeds United and Southampton, with one player nominated each, round off the Premier League’s representation.

You can view the top 100 in full here.

The overall award goes to the top under-21 men’s player in Europe and has previously been won by the likes of Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé.

Evan Ferguson (left), Julio Enciso, Facundo Buonanotte, out on-loan Kacper Kozłowski and on-loan Levi Colwill (right) have all been named in Tuttosport’s Top 100 in the Golden Boy award. Picture by Richard Heathcote/Getty ImagesEvan Ferguson (left), Julio Enciso, Facundo Buonanotte, out on-loan Kacper Kozłowski and on-loan Levi Colwill (right) have all been named in Tuttosport’s Top 100 in the Golden Boy award. Picture by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
The award was won by Barcelona and Spain midfielder Gavi in 2022.

Bayern Munich and Germany winger Jamal Musiala is favourite to win this year’s award.

The winner will be decided by a mix of votes on the website of organisers Tuttosport and a range of European journalists.

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling was the last English player to win the award in 2014, while at Liverpool.

