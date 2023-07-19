Five Brighton players set to leave this summer after telling Roberto De Zerbi decision

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach will look to trim his squad ahead of the upcoming Premier League and Europa League campaign

There were five notable omissions as Roberto De Zerbi announced his squad for the Premier League Summer Series that starts this weekend.

The pre-season tournament in America will see Albion face Chelsea in Philadelphia this Saturday, followed by Brentford in Atlanta on July 26. De Zerbi and squad will conclude the trip of the East Coast on Friday, July 28 against Newcastle in New Jersey.

The tournament will give Brighton’s new signings – and those arriving back from loan moves – a chance to integrate into the squad and build morale as they prepare for their Premier League opener against Luton Town on August 12 at the American Express Stadium.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is preparing for Europa League and Premier League football next season

£30m record summer singing Joao Pedro is tipped to make his debut against Chelsea this Saturday, while new arrivals James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud should also get a run out. Brighton also paid more than £16m for goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, who arrived from Anderlecht earlier this month, and the Netherlands man should see some minutes during the tour.

Midfielder Moises Caicedo was also included on the tour despite being tipped for a move to Chelsea – as the Blues had a £70m bid for the Ecuador international rejected by Brighton yesterday.

There were however some absentees, which could mean they will not feature in De Zerbi’s plans this season and should start eyeing up moves away.

Rob Sanchez: The Spain international fell out with De Zerbi last season after he lost his number one spot to Jason Steele. Sanchez, who is contracted until June 2025, refused to travel to matches towards the end of the last campaign and the arrival of Verbruggen – plus his omission from the trip – seems to suggest his Albion days are almost over. He has previously been linked to Chelsea and Man United but that now appears unlikely. A loan move or permanent transfer away seems the most likely option for the 25-year-old.

Aaron Connolly: A player in desperate need to kick start his career. The Ireland international has spent pre-season with the Seagulls after an injury-hit loan spell at Hull City in the second half of last season. The 23-year-old is contracted with the club until summer and a loan to the Championship or a permanent move away seems the most likely option.

Andi Zeqiri: The 24-year-old striker had a decent loan spell at FC Basel last term where he netted 18 goals in all-competitions for the Swiss club. Spent pre-season with Albion but has made the cut for the tour of America and unlikely to feature in De Zerbi’s plans next term. Competition is fierce in attacking areas at Brighton and Zeqiri, who is contracted until next summer, could seek a permanent move away – it is reported that FC Basel did have an option to buy after his loan.

Michał Karbownik: The 22-year-old Poland defender was on loan at Fortuna Düsseldorf last term and unlikely to feature for Albion this campaign. He is contracted until next summer but should have a few takers after impressing in the German second tier with one goal and five assists last term.

Reda Khadra: Another player set to be on the move is the 22-year-old German attacker. The former Borussia Dortmund man has had loans at Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield United and Birmingham City since arriving at Brighton in 2021. He now looks set for a permanent move to Ligue 1 with Reims.