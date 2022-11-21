Five Brighton players who could leave in January and four that won't as Newcastle, Arsenal and Chelsea wait – Gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion have some key transfer decisions to make this January – but who is likely to move on and who will will stay?

Speculation and rumour continues to swirl around a number of Albion's top performers as the giants of world football monitor Brighton's talent.

This year the Seagulls have eight players representing their country at the Qatar World Cup and impressive displays on the biggest stage of all could add to the interest and also increase their transfer values.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle and Real Madrid are all reported to be tracking the progress of Albion players and the club could be bracing themselves for bids when the transfer window swings open in January.

Slightly down the pecking order, Albion also have a number of talented and very capable players who are just struggling to break into the first team.

They are players who want regular first team football in order to continue their development and may assess their options in January.

Here, Sussex World takes a look at who might leave, how much they are worth and who is likely to stay...

1. Leo Trossard His contract runs out at Brighton this summer but the club do have an option of a further year. Playing the best football of his career and is reportedly wanted by Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle and bids of around the £40m mark could get Albion's attention this January. Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Moises Caicedo What a signing the Ecuador international has proven to be. Albion are under no pressure to sell but if bids get crazy - as seen with Marc Cucurella - then Albion could be tempted. £60m-plus could get Albion to the table. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

3. Evan Ferguson The young Ireland striker once wanted by Liverpool is a rising star in the game. Sheffield United and one or two other Championship clubs will be keen this January and Ferguson may be tempted by a loan as he seeks regular minutes. Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

4. Jan Paul van Hecke Van Hecke had a fie season in the Championship at Blackburn last term but has not made the breakthrough he wanted this season. Levi Colwill has also moved above him in the pecking order. There will be no shortage of Championship clubs looking to take him on loan this January Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales