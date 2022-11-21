Five Brighton players who could leave in January and four that won't as Newcastle, Arsenal and Chelsea wait – Gallery
Brighton and Hove Albion have some key transfer decisions to make this January – but who is likely to move on and who will will stay?
Speculation and rumour continues to swirl around a number of Albion's top performers as the giants of world football monitor Brighton's talent.
This year the Seagulls have eight players representing their country at the Qatar World Cup and impressive displays on the biggest stage of all could add to the interest and also increase their transfer values.
Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle and Real Madrid are all reported to be tracking the progress of Albion players and the club could be bracing themselves for bids when the transfer window swings open in January.
Slightly down the pecking order, Albion also have a number of talented and very capable players who are just struggling to break into the first team.
They are players who want regular first team football in order to continue their development and may assess their options in January.
Here, Sussex World takes a look at who might leave, how much they are worth and who is likely to stay...