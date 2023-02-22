Five key Brighton players with contracts expiring this summer – including ex-Liverpool ace and Chelsea man

A number of Albion players, including first team regulars, are out of contract this summer and will be assessing their immediate futures. Brighton are currently seventh in the Premier League and targeting European qualification with their Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi. It has been an impressive campaign so far and, if they qualify for Europe or not, the Albion will look to take that momentum into next season. It could however be a tricky summer transfer window to navigate as midfield duo Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are widely tipped to exit. Brighton fended off bids from Chelsea and Arsenal in the previous window for Caicedo but the top clubs are expected to return once again at the end of the season. The club will also look at their existing players with contracts expiring and plan who stays and who goes...Here's Sussex World takes a look at the five Albion stars who are out of contract this summer.