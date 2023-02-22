Five key Brighton players with contracts expiring this summer – including ex-Liverpool ace and Chelsea man

Brighton and Hove Albion have some key contract decisions to make as the summer transfer window nears.
A number of Albion players, including first team regulars, are out of contract this summer and will be assessing their immediate futures. Brighton are currently seventh in the Premier League and targeting European qualification with their Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi. It has been an impressive campaign so far and, if they qualify for Europe or not, the Albion will look to take that momentum into next season. It could however be a tricky summer transfer window to navigate as midfield duo Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are widely tipped to exit. Brighton fended off bids from Chelsea and Arsenal in the previous window for Caicedo but the top clubs are expected to return once again at the end of the season. The club will also look at their existing players with contracts expiring and plan who stays and who goes...Here's Sussex World takes a look at the five Albion stars who are out of contract this summer.
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Joel Veltman of Brighton & Hove Albion in action during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park on February 11, 2023 in London, England.
Experienced Brighton defender Joel Veltman is out of contract this summer
2. Adam Lallana
Looks like a injury could rule him out for the remainder of the season. He has had numerous injury issues since his free transfer from Liverpool but De Zerbi wants a new deal for the 34-year-old. The playmaker is still capable of classy moments on the pitch and De Zerbi simply said, "When Lallana plays well, we play well." His influence with the younger players is also highly valued. Potential coach of the future.
3. Jan Paul van Hecke
The talented young Netherlands defender has had to be patient this term with Veltman, Dunk, Webster and Colwill all ahead in the pecking order. De Zerbi wants him to sign a new deal for Brighton, where more first team chances could open up next season. There would no shortage of takers if he did do following his impressive loan at Blackburn in the Championship last season.
4. Joël Veltman
The Netherland international has been a model of consistency for Brighton since he arrived for just £900k in 2020 from Ajax. The 31-year-old still has plenty to offer but may favour a free transfer elsewhere. Albion also have Tariq Lamptey waiting in the wings. One of Albion's best signings in recent seasons.
