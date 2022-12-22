Brighton crashed out of the EFL Cup last night following a penalty shoot-out defeat to Charlton Athletic at the Valley.

Following a 0-0 draw in normal time, Addicks defender Sam Lavelle rifled home the winning spot-kick to send the home side through to the last-eight, in what was a memorable night for the South London outfit.

Despite having the majority of possession and the best chances to win the game in 90 minutes, Albion did not do enough to claim victory, looking inept and sluggish in-front of goal against a well-organised Charlton side.

Adam Lallana came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first-half, hitting the bar with his deflected effort from the edge of the area.

Solly March missed the match-winning penalty in the shoot-out.

The away side will feel aggrieved to have not been awarded a penalty after the break, when striker Deniz Undav appeared to be brought down by Lavelle when chasing a Pascal Gross pass.

Albion stepped up their authority on the game as they searched for a winner. Levi Colwill saw a header tipped over the bar from close-range, before Solly March fired wide with just the keeper to beat after some silky footwork to create the opening.

The Seagulls squandered more good opportunities from wide positions in the dying minutes, but failed to score from any of their 18 attempts at goal.

In what was a dramatic shoot-out, in which five of the first eight kick-takers missed their penalties, March had the opportunity to win the game with Albion’s final penalty.

Charlton are now the only non-Premier League team left in the competition on what was a disappointing night for Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

However, the 28-year-old blazed his kick over the bar, before Moises Caicedo saw his effort saved by Ashley Maynard-Brewer, giving Lavelle the opportunity to send the struggling League One side into the next round.

Here are the five things we learned from the game ahead of Albion’ return to Premier League action on Boxing Day.

1. Same old issues in front of goal

It may have five-and-half weeks since Brighton last played a competitive game, but the same old issues in front of goal still haunted this group of players. Dominating the ball with 78% of possession, Albion failed to put the ball in the back of the Charlton net, despite creating a number of good openings. Even the introduction of World Cup attendees Leandro Trossard, Kaoru Mitoma and Pervis Estupiñán could not help De Zerbi’s side find a goal. A problem since Graham Potter was in charge, Brighton fans have now seen countless games play-out like this and on last night’s showing, can expect more to come in the future.

2. Mixed night for World Cup players

Brighton sent a record eight players to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, including current world champion Alexis Mac Allister. While the 23-year-old is still celebrating in Buenos Aires, six of those who competed at the first-ever winter World Cup were back in action for the Seagulls at the Valley last night. Youngster Jeremy Sarmiento was an unused sub, while Trossard and Kaoru Mitoma were uninspiring in their second-half cameos, while Pervis Estupinan embarrassed himself with a second-half dive to try and win a penalty. Moises Caicedo had a tidy if uneventful game, but did miss a crucial kick in the shoot-out. It wasn’t all doom and gloom for Brighton’s internationals though, as full-back Tariq Lamptey put in a man-of-the-match display.

3. Lamptey makes strong claim to start against Southampton

Despite Ghana being knocked out in the group stages, Lamptey shone in the limited time he was on the world stage representing the West African nation. On his return to the south coast, Roberto De Zerbi handed the 22-year-old a starting place, after his goal in the last round against Arsenal had got Brighton to this point. Lamptey did not let his boss down, being Albion’s best attacking outlet throughout the 90 minutes, creating numerous chances with his pace and trickery. The right wing-back has yet to start a Premier League this season, as both De Zerbi and Potter have preferred March on the right flank. However, Lamptey’s World Cup and EFL Cup performances suggest a run of games in the first eleven cannot be far away.

4. Solly March just needs a goal

The 28-year-old is having his best season as a professional footballer, being called a ‘Champions League player’ by De Zerbi and starting every league game so far this campaign. However, the versatile Englishmen is yet to score, despite a number of guilt-edge chances. Last night epitomised March’s 2022, as he created a glorious opportunity to win the game after he danced through the Charlton defence with some deft touches, before dragging the shot wide of the goal. Then, provided with the penalty to win the game for the Seagulls, March skied his spot-kick high into the stands, as Brighton eventually went on to lose the game. Is he cursed? Who can say, but it really feels like the Brighton stalwart is a goal away from taking his game to the next level.

5. Undav struggled up front

Following a underwhelming start to life as a Brighton player, there was a lot of opportunism for the German forward’s second half of the season, following his two goals against Aston Villa in a friendly during the World Cup break. However, despite starting the game last night, Undav failed to make an impact, with his only notable contribution being the fact he was not awarded a penalty early in the second half. Danny Welbeck will of course still be De Zerbi’s main man, but the Italian will be disappointed that the competition for the centre-forward position is lacking, especially considering his side’s inability to convert goal-scoring chances.

