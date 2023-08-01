'Focus' - Fabrizio Romano issues major transfer update for Chelsea and Brighton amid 'deal collapsed' talk

The two clubs remain apart on their valuation for the 21-year-old as Brighton continue to hold out for £100m, having rejected Chelsea's last offer believed to be in the region of £80m.
It has been a long and drawn out negotiation which seemed to hit a roadblock, leading to speculation that the deal had collapsed entirley. Indeed Caicedo has since featured for Brighton in pre-season and played in the Premier League Summer Series against Brentford and Newcastle.
Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi insists he plans to have the midfielder in his starting XI for the first game of the new Premier League season against Luton Town at the American Express Stadium on August 12.
But despite no sign of progress between the two teams, it’s understood talks continue behind the scenes.
Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano issued this update. earlier today. Despite alternative options discussed internally as always happens, Chelsea focus remains to get Moisés Caicedo deal done — talks continue.” He also added: "Andrey Santos has chances to stay, as revealed yesterday — more than 6 loan bids arrived but Pochettino’s very happy with Andrey."
One major factor in the deal has been the future of Chelsea defender Levi Colwill. The England under-21 international enjoyed an excellent loan at Brighton last season and the Seagulls were keen to sign him on a permanent basis. Brighton were open to including him in a part exchange deal for Caicedo but that option has now gone as Colwill yesterday reportedly agreed a new six year contract with the Blues.