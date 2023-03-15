Edit Account-Sign Out
'Footage reviewed' - Major goal boast for Brighton ace ahead of Crystal Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion welcome old rivals Crystal Palace to the Amex Stadium tonight

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:51 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:54 GMT

Brighton and Hove Albion winger Solly March has been credited with the second goal during the 2-2 draw against Leeds United.

The strike was originally deemed to have been an own goal by Leeds United defender Jack Harrison but following a fresh review of the footage, the Premier League have decided that it was March who got the final touch.

A statement from the Premier League said: “After this weekend’s Premier League fixture between Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion, Brighton appealed against the decision to credit their second goal, scored in the 61st minute, as an own goal by Leeds' Jack Harrison.

Solly March has been credited with the goal against Leeds United last Saturday
“As per the Premier League’s protocol for goal appeals, footage of the incident was reviewed by the Premier League’s Goal Accreditation Appeals Panel of three football experts.

“The panel have determined that the goal should now be credited to Brighton’s Solly March.”

March is now on six goals for the season – his most prolific campaign of his entire Albion career. The winger is enjoying his football under new head coach Roberto De Zerbi and will look to get on the scoresheet once again tonight as they welcome old rivals Crystal Palace to the Amex Stadium.

March scored against Palace earlier this campaign in the 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park. De Zerbi’s Brighton are seventh in the Premier League and a win tonight would boost their chances of European qualification.

