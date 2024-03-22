The Worthing-born midfielder has been named alongside some of the world’s best youngsters in this year’s GOAL NXGN top 50.
The annual NXGN list highlights the 50 most incredible prospects to have been born after January 1, 2005.
Hinshelwood has made quite the impact this season. The versatile teenager has scored three goals in 12 Premier League appearances – including a superb effort in Albion’s 4-1 demolition of fierce rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex in February – but faces a stint on the sidelines after suffering a stress fracture in his foot.
But who else has made this list of the game’s brightest stars of the future?
The top 50 includes talents from across European football’s biggest clubs – including FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester United.
You can view the top 50 in full in the gallery below.
1. Football wonderkids: Brighton starlet named in top 50 list alongside Newcastle, Leeds, Man United and Barcelona hotshots - gallery
Brighton & Hove Albion’s Jack Hinshelwood (left) has been included in a list of the top 50 best wonderkids in world football. Photo: Getty Images
2. Jobe Bellingham - Sunderland
Jobe Bellingham - brother of Real Madrid and England star Jude - has made over 30 Championship starts for Sunderland since his switch from boyhood club Birmingham City in the summer. Real are reportedly keen on reuniting Jobe with Jude in the Spanish capital. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images
3. Nestory Irankunda - Adelaide United
Adelaide United's Nestory Irankunda has agreed to join German giants Bayern Munich next summer for a fee that will double the previous record sale by an A-League club. The 18-year-old, who has already made more than 50 appearances for Adelaide, is eligible to play for Australia, Burundi and Tanzania. Photo: Matt King/Getty Images
4. Benjamin Cremaschi - Inter Miami
Not many footballers can boast about lining up alongside Lionel Messi, but Benjamin Cremaschi is currently living the dream of many at Inter Miami. The 19-year-old, who made his professional debut last season, has already lifted the 2023 Leagues Cup with the former Barcelona great - and the pair could soon be lining up together for Argentina. Cremaschi is eligible to represent La Albiceleste, but received his first United States call-up in August 2023. The midfielder made his debut for the States, coming on a substitute in the 71st minute in a friendly match against Oman. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images