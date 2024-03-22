4 . Benjamin Cremaschi - Inter Miami

Not many footballers can boast about lining up alongside Lionel Messi, but Benjamin Cremaschi is currently living the dream of many at Inter Miami. The 19-year-old, who made his professional debut last season, has already lifted the 2023 Leagues Cup with the former Barcelona great - and the pair could soon be lining up together for Argentina. Cremaschi is eligible to represent La Albiceleste, but received his first United States call-up in August 2023. The midfielder made his debut for the States, coming on a substitute in the 71st minute in a friendly match against Oman. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images